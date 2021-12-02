Gillian Anderson joins cast of ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ movie

American actor Gillian Anderson has joined the cast of Netflix's gothic thriller "The Pale Bules Eyes".

Penned by Scot Copper, the thriller is adapted from the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard, reports Screen rant.

The story follows a young detective and Cadet, who would eventually know as Edgar Allan Poe, as they try to unfold series of murder mystery at the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1830.

The film also features Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall, Fred Hechinger, Robert Duvall, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Matt Helm, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Steven Maier, and Charlie Tahan.

However, the details of each cast member who will play have not been revealed yet.

Previously it was reported that Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter) will be seen as Allan Poe, while Christian Bale (Dark Knight) will play the lead detective.