Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up after singer's alleged argument with her mother

Glitz

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 11:49 am

Related News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up after singer's alleged argument with her mother

The news of the couple's split comes after Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel's mother, claimed that she and Malik had a physical altercation, which Malik quickly disputed on social media earlier yesterday

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 11:49 am
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Collected
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Collected

After a long relationship, singer-songwriter Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have parted their ways.

In September 2020, the former couple welcomed their first child, Khai Hadid Malik. 

The news of the couple's split comes after Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel's mother, claimed that she and Malik had a physical altercation, which Malik quickly disputed on social media earlier yesterday.

The couple is no longer together, according to multiple sources who spoke to People magazine. Gigi's representatives told the magazine, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Collected
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Collected

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Zayn wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

In 2015, Zayn and Gigi were romantically linked for the first time, and the model appeared in his 'Pillowtalk' music video, which seemed to confirm their romance. This is the third time the couple has broken up.

 

Zayn Malik / Gigi Hadid / break-up / musician / model

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur