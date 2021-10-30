Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up after singer's alleged argument with her mother

After a long relationship, singer-songwriter Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have parted their ways.

In September 2020, the former couple welcomed their first child, Khai Hadid Malik.

The news of the couple's split comes after Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel's mother, claimed that she and Malik had a physical altercation, which Malik quickly disputed on social media earlier yesterday.

The couple is no longer together, according to multiple sources who spoke to People magazine. Gigi's representatives told the magazine, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Collected

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Zayn wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

In 2015, Zayn and Gigi were romantically linked for the first time, and the model appeared in his 'Pillowtalk' music video, which seemed to confirm their romance. This is the third time the couple has broken up.