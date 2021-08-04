Gen Z Olympic athletes became TikTokers and share their backstage life on TikTok.

The most downloaded app of 2020, TikTok, has become so popular worldwide that even the Olympic athletes became regular users of Tiktok and shared their behind-the-scenes experiences on the app through daily vlogs and videos.

The British swimmer Adam Peaty brags his gold medal on TikTok within few hours after securing victory in men's 100-meter men's breaststroke on 25th July.

The crowd bursts out after seeing the video clip from Adam Peaty, and one of the viewers' commented, "We are living in a time where Olympic athletes casually make TikToks after winning a gold medal."

Another user wrote, "Olympians are seeming like normal people this year."

Adam Peaty shows his gold medal after winning 100-meter. Photo: Collected

Jonathan Hutchison, a social media expert at the University of Sydney said, "This is the TikTok-athlete generation, or the athlete Tiktok generation. I am not sure which one comes first."

Previously, athletes have used other social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. But, this year, athletes chose Tiktok to share their backstage life.

One of the Tiktok videos shows nine athletes jumping on a bed to taste if the bed is strong enough, while another video shows Australian teammates casually flirting with American athletes through their balconies.

From snippets of touring villages to casual backstage life, Olympic athletes are sharing the ins and outs on Tiktok.