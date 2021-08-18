Gazi Rakayet's ‘The Grave’ releases on American OTT platforms

Gazi Rakayet's critically acclaimed movie "The Grave" which was released in Hollywood is now available for streaming on international OTT platforms.

Audiences in America and worldwide can now watch the movie for free on OTT platforms Plex TV and Typhoon TV, reports Channel I online.

According to Director Gazi Rakayet, this is the first time that any Bangladeshi movie has been released on the Plex TV platform.

The director said, "Plex TV is one of the most popular OTT platforms in America. Audiences from all over the world can watch the movie for free via AVOD (Advertised Video on Demand) without any hassle of subscription. "The Grave" has been running in the OTT channel since August 15."

"We are also trying our best to release the movie on other international platforms as well."

Besides directing the film, Gazi Rakayet has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues of "The Grave" (Bangla title "Gor"), while playing the protagonist 'Shirja Mia' in the movie.

The movie revolves around the life of Shirja Mia, a gravedigger who moves from one village to another and gathers the news of deaths.

He aims to dig one hundred graves which he believes is the only way for salvation and reunite with his deceased family members in heaven.

The film, which was made with the grants provided by the Bangladesh government, was released on 25 December. It became the first Bangladeshi movie to release commercially in North Hollywood's Laemmle NoHo movie theatres.

