Gazi Rakayet's 'Gor' awarded as best film of 2020

"Gor" (The Grave), the first English feature film of Bangladesh, has been awarded as the best film of 2020.

Gazi Rakayet directed the government-funded film. Rakayet himself plays the lead role in the film.

The film was released in both Bangla and English.

The Ministry of Information announced the recipients of the National Film Awards 2020 on Teusday.

Renowned actors Anowara Begum and Raisul Islam Asad have been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

