Glitz

16 October, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 10:45 am

Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke will play Joe McCarthy’s wife in biopic

Emilia Clarke will play Joe McCarthy’s wife in biopic. Photo: Collected
In the upcoming biopic film McCarthy, Emilia Clarke will play Jean Kerr, the wife of famed US senator Joseph McCarthy. The story of McCarthy, a former marine turned US senator, is followed throughout the film as he rises to popularity.

McCarthy is most known for leading the so-called 'red scare' in the 1950s and for broadcasting dozens of inquisitions of celebrities and stars accused of selling secrets to the Soviet Union during the Cold War. 

McCarthyism, as it was called, was a controversial period in American history, with everyone from Charlie Chaplin to Marilyn Monroe having to defend themselves against McCarthy's slander tactics. The enormous witch hunt even prompted Arthur Clarke to write The Crucible, an allegorical tale.

Emilia Clarke. Photo: Collected
Sources confirmed that Emilia Clarke will star as McCarthy's wife, Jean Kerr, who was married to the congressman until his death in 1957. Clarke is the latest actor announced for the movie, which is set to start production in 2022. 

In recent years, the Game of Thrones star has starred in films such as Terminator Genisys and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but now appears to be pursuing a more somber part.

 

