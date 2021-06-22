Friends actor James Michael Tyler reveals cancer diagnosis

James Michael Tyler, who is popular for playing the character of Gunther in the popular sitcom "Friends", has revealed that he has stage four prostate cancer.

In an interview with NBC's Today show, James revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2018 after a routine physical examination, reports BBC.

The cancer has spread to the actor's bones and he can no longer walk. He is undergoing chemotherapy.

James Michael Tyler, a fan-favourite character in the show, could not appear physically in the Friends Reunion episode as his lower body is paralysed.

Doctors were optimistic when he was first diagnosed but the cancer started mutating in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gunther worked as a waiter and manager in the coffee house, Central Perk, and had a crush on Jennifer Anniston's character Rachel throughout the series, who also worked there as a waitress in the show's early seasons.

He made a brief appearance on the Friends Reunion special last month via Zoom. "It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly," he said about the show.

"I could not have imagined just a better experience. All these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It felt very, very special."