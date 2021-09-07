Four eminent people to join ‘Bijoy 50 Udjapone Bangladesh’ documentary of Spice TV

Glitz

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:28 pm

Related News

Four eminent people to join ‘Bijoy 50 Udjapone Bangladesh’ documentary of Spice TV

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:28 pm
Four eminent people to join ‘Bijoy 50 Udjapone Bangladesh’ documentary of Spice TV

Spice Television Limited will broadcast a year-long documentary titled 'Bijoy 50 Udjapone Bangladesh' (Victory 50, Bangladesh in Celebration).

The MoU was signed with host and Ekushey Padak-winning photographer Pavel Rahman, the literary Anisul Haque, the son of the martyred intellectual, Nuzhat Chowdhury and former national team captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP, on September 7.

Spice Television CEO Mohammad Hasan and Editor-in-Chief Tushar Abdullah were present on the occasion.

The documentary will highlight the glorious history and achievements of Bangladesh to reach the 50th golden jubilee of victory, the liberation war, the political leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his dreams and plans for an independent land called Bangladesh.

Spice Television Limited plans to come on full broadcast on 16 December this year. The show will be aired regularly until 16 December, 2022.

Documentary / Victory day 50th anniversary / Victory Day programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

16h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

16h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

16h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places