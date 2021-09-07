Four eminent people to join ‘Bijoy 50 Udjapone Bangladesh’ documentary of Spice TV

Spice Television Limited will broadcast a year-long documentary titled 'Bijoy 50 Udjapone Bangladesh' (Victory 50, Bangladesh in Celebration).

The MoU was signed with host and Ekushey Padak-winning photographer Pavel Rahman, the literary Anisul Haque, the son of the martyred intellectual, Nuzhat Chowdhury and former national team captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP, on September 7.

Spice Television CEO Mohammad Hasan and Editor-in-Chief Tushar Abdullah were present on the occasion.

The documentary will highlight the glorious history and achievements of Bangladesh to reach the 50th golden jubilee of victory, the liberation war, the political leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his dreams and plans for an independent land called Bangladesh.

Spice Television Limited plans to come on full broadcast on 16 December this year. The show will be aired regularly until 16 December, 2022.