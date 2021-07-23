Folk legend Fakir Alamgir dies of Covid-19

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 11:32 pm

Fakir Alamgir. Photo: Collected
Fakir Alamgir. Photo: Collected

Eminent folk singer Fakir Alamgir has passed away at a hospital in the capital tonight.

He suffered a cardiac arrest around 10pm at the Covid unit of the hospital. There the singer breathed his last at 10:56pm, his son Mashuque Alamgir Rajeeb told The Business Standard.

Recently, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the capital's United Hospital as his condition deteriorated after testing positive for Covid-19.

Fakir Alamgir stepped into the music arena in 1966 and played a vital role during the mass uprising of 1969 as a member of the Kranti Shilpi Gosthi and Gana Shilpi Gosthi. During the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, he joined the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and performed frequently to inspire freedom fighters.

After the independence of the country, Alamgir has played a pivotal role in the development of Bengali pop music alongside Ferdous Wahid, Azam Khan, Pilu Momtaz and others by combining indigenous tunes with western music.

In his illustrious career, several of his songs including "O Sokhina", "Shantahar", "Nelson Mandela", "Naam Tar Chhilo John Henry", "Banglar Comrade Bondhu" became very popular and achieved monumental success.

Fakir Alamgir is the founder of the cultural organization 'Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi' in 1976. He has also served as the president of Gono Sangeet Shamanya Parishad (GSSP)

The government awarded the Ekushey Padak to Fakir Alamgir in 1999 for his significant contribution to music.

Fakir Alamgir

