Farooki’s ‘No Land’s Man’ selected at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

No Lands Man. Photo: Collected

Internationally acclaimed director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "No Land's Man" has been selected at PÖFF-Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival under 'Current Waves' section.

Starring Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead, "No land's man" deals with the identity crisis of a South Asian Man.

The film, also features Bangladeshi singer and actor Tahsan Khan, and Australian actor Megan Mitchel among others.

Farooki will also join as a Jury member for the first feature competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Taking to his Facebook account, Farooki wrote, "The next stop for No Land's Man is PÖFF | Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film is in the Current Waves section in a company of some good films. I will present the film and will join the Q&A.

And oh I have another job in Tallinn this year. I will again be on their jury. This time for the first feature competition."

The prestigious film festival held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia, holds both competitive and non-competitive programmes.

According to the POFF-Black Night Film Festival website, The 'Current Waves' is a non-competitive programme which offers a panoramic view of the trends and currents of world cinema, including a selection of festival favourites and fresh films that have caught the eye of the festival's programme team.

The films selected at the 'Current Waves' have already had their premiere or have won awards in other renowned film festivals.

In 2014, "No Land's Man" was selected as the best project at India's Film Bazaar.

Recently, the film was nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award at Busan International Film Festival.

This year PÖFF-Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will run from 12 November till 28 November.