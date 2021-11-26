Farooki’s ‘No Land’s Man’ selected at Cairo International Film Festival

TBS Report 
26 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 12:09 pm

Farooki shared this joyous news on his Facebook

Farooki shared this joyous news on his Facebook

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Internationally acclaimed director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's 'No Land's Man' will have its MENA premiere at the Cairo International Film Festival as a special presentation.

Farooki shared this joyous news on his Facebook. 

Oscar and Grammy winning composer AR Rahman, Australian actor Megan Mitchell and moi will be present with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The Cairo International Film Festival is the oldest and the only 'category A' film event in the Middle East, and will screen 98 titles from 63 countries. 

The festival will run from 26 November 26 to 5 December. 

Starring Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead, 'No land's man' deals with the identity crisis of a South Asian Man.

The film also features Bangladeshi singer and actor Tahsan Khan, and Megan Mitchel among others.

Previously it was selected for PÖFF-Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival under the 'Current Waves' section.

The film, shot in the US, Australia and India, is predominantly in English with some dialogue in Hindi and Urdu.

