Farooki attends screening of ‘No land’s man’ at Cairo International film festival

Farooki has attended the screening of “No Land’s Man” at the Cairo International Film Festival along with AR Rahman, Megan Mitchel and others. Photo: Collected

Internationally acclaimed director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has attended the screening of "No Land's Man" at the Cairo International Film Festival along with AR Rahman, Megan Mitchel and others.

Starring Indian thespian Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film chronicles the journey of a South Asian man who deals with identity crisis.

The joint venture of American Bangladeshi and Indian actors also features Bangladeshi singer and actor Tahsan Khan, and Australian actor Megan Mitchel among others.

Sharing photos from the event Mostofa Sarwar Farooki wrote, "Right before presenting our film No Land's Man at the Cairo International Film Festival's gala screening! It felt so good to be back to the real world of the festival rather than an online one! Missed Nawazuddin Siddiqui!"

The director missed physical screening of "No Land's man" in renowned film festivals due to covid protocols and health issues.

Earlier, Farooki could not physically attend the screening of "No Land's Man" at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival held in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

However, Farooki judged the film online as one of the co-judges of the festivals.