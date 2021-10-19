'Eternals' movie, boasting a diverse cast and Marvel's first deaf role, premieres

Reuters
19 October, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 02:30 pm

Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won the best director and best picture for the film "Nomadland" at the Oscars earlier this year, "Eternals" boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie

Angelina Jolie with her 5 children at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals. Photo: Wire Image via People
Angelina Jolie with her 5 children at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals. Photo: Wire Image via People

Actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek brought Hollywood glamor to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest comic book adaptation, "Eternals", on Monday.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won the best director and best picture for the film "Nomadland" at the Oscars earlier this year, "Eternals" boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie.

"I hope it just starts to normalize what should have been there in the first place," Jolie told Reuters. "I hope people watch these films in years to come and we don't even think about it as being diverse, it just becomes what's normal and what's right, and what's an appropriate representation of the world we live in."

Angelina Jolie at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals. Photo: Reuters
Angelina Jolie at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals. Photo: Reuters

Angelina Jolie, the 46-year-old actor caught the eyes of the audience as she posed with five of her children — Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, plus twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, at the premiere of Eternals. 

Gemma Chan plays the lead role of Sersi, one of the Eternals, a group of aliens who have lived on Earth and secretly guided humanity for 7,000 years.

"It's got a different tone, visually it's going to be quite different," said Chan. "Obviously the cast is huge and it spans 7,000 years so it's really an epic story. One of the themes of the film is connection, connection to one another, connection to earth. I hope that resonates with people in some way."

"Eternals" also features the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first deaf character in Lauren Ridloff's Makkari.

 

