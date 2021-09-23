Enrique Iglesias’ working on his last album

Glitz

Enrique Iglesias’ working on his last album

Enrique Iglesias has revealed that his new album ‘Final’ would be his last album

Enrique Iglesias. Photo: Collected
Enrique Iglesias. Photo: Collected

Popular Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias has revealed that his new album 'Final' would be his last album.

'Final' will have two volumes, the singer told Apple Music 1. The first volume was released on September 17 and the second volume will mark the last album of the singer.

The 46-year-old pop star shared he had been thinking about bringing his career to a close since 2015.

Back in 2015-2016 when he was shooting for a video, the thought of making his last album popped up in his mind.

"I'm still going to write songs, and I might put out music in the future. It just won't be in the format of an album if I do," he said.

Enrique, the son of noted Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, released his first album in 1995.

