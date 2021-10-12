Enamul Haque: The man who played many roles on stage, screen and in life

Thespian Dr Enamul Haque's performance in popular BTV drama "Ei Shob Din Ratri '' as Mr. Karim will always be remembered as one of his best performances.

As the drama featured an ensemble of powerhouse actors who delivered brilliant performances, in the mid 1980s, it was difficult to stand out in the role.

In the drama Mr Karim is Neelu's (Dolly Johur) supportive colleague. Enamul Haque carried the minor character with authenticity, and his dialogues lent support to women empowerment at a time when it was yet to become fashionable.

Video of একুশে পদকপ্রাপ্ত ড. এনামুল আর নেই || দ্য বিজনেস স্ট্যান্ডার্ড

The revered actor, who is considered as one of the leading theatre activists, educators, and cultural personalities of the country, passed away yesterday.

The cultural arena of the country went into mourning after hearing the news of his death. Many celebrities took to social media and expressed their condolences and support to the actor's family.

Veteran actor Ferdousi Mazumder told The Business Standard, "He was very innocent, he was a very talented but didn't have any ego. He was a good actor, playwright, thespian, and translator. I have seen his works. All of his works would convey a message on different social issues. He was a jolly person. We are losing all the talented people one by one. Perhaps, the last time we met was at a wedding."

Director, actor, screenwriter, Mamunur Rashid said, "I have nothing to say, I am speechless. We worked together for a long time."

Actor Suborna Mustafa wrote on her Facebook profile, "I am shocked beyond words...Rest in peace Enam Sir ....There will never be another like you.My deepest condolences to Lucky bhabi, Hridi and Proitee. May you find the strength to deal with this difficult time."

Bijori Barkatullah posted, "May Allah bless Enamul Huq uncle and grant him the highest place of Jannath and eternal rest and his family Lucky Enam aunty, Hridi and Proitee with Sabr at this most difficult time. Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. Ameen."

Musician Bappa Mazumder also expressed grief on Facebook, among many others.

The founding president of Nagorik Nattyangon, was awarded the Ekushey Padak for his illustrious career in acting. Born in 1943 in Feni District in the then British India, Enamul Haque acted on the stage for the first time when he was a student at Notre Dame College.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's in chemistry in 1963 and 1964 respectively from the University of Dhaka.