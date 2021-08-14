Elton John teams up with Dua Lipa for new track ‘Cold Heart’ Remix

Elton John and Dua Lipa collaborated together for their new release 'Cold Heart'

The remix features John singing from his 1989 solo 'sacrifice' while Lipa serenades to the lyrics from Elton John 1979's classic hit 'Rocket Man'.

The new track also includes lyrics from John's 1983's "Kiss the Bride" and 1976's "Where is the Soorah?"

Video of Elton John, Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Official Video)

Dua Lipa tweeted, "Elton, you are my friend and my hero, and I never thought I'd be able to ever say that in a sentence. Thank you for all your love and support. Grateful to make music with you in this life."

"This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you, Dua, and I'm so happy we can now share it - I hope you all love it!" tweeted John.

Though John Elton and Dua Lipa have recorded a song together for the first time, previously, she collaborated with John; and performed at John's annual Oscars pre-party to aid the Elton John Aids Foundation.