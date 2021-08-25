Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson amid legal battle with Disney

Scarlett Johansson sued Marvel's Black Widow parent company - Disney, claiming that her contract was breached when the film was made available simultaneously on the OTT platform of the company, the same day it hit theatres.

Elizabeth Olsen spoke out in support of her fellow Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WandaVision star recently had a brief chat with Vanity Fair about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on theatrical releases.

While explaining the cons of the pandemic in a joint interview with Jason Sudeikis, the 32-year-old actor also commented on Scarlett's recent lawsuit against Disney.

"I think she's so tough and literally when I read that I was like, 'Good for you Scarlett. When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that's just, that's just all contracts. So it's either in the contract or it's not," Olsen explained.

The actor had also claimed that Disney sacrificed the movie's box office potential to grow its streaming service.

Sudeikis described Scarlett's legal move as "appropriately bad-ass and on-brand".

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth added that she is concerned about movies being released on streaming platforms because that change leaves a negative effect on small-budget films.

"I would like to see art films and art house theatres, and so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theatres alive. And I don't know how financially that works for these theatres," she said.

In the latest development of the ongoing case, Disney has filed for private arbitration in the lawsuit to address whether Scarlett is owed millions from the hybrid release of the movie.