Dwayne Johnson unleashes first footage from 'Black Adam' at DC FanDome

Glitz

Hindustan Times
18 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 11:57 am

Related News

Dwayne Johnson unleashes first footage from 'Black Adam' at DC FanDome

Dwayne Johnson released the first footage from his upcoming movie "Black Adam" at the DC FanDome event on Saturday

Hindustan Times
18 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 11:57 am
Black Adam. Photo: collected
Black Adam. Photo: collected

Dwayne Johnson on Saturday let loose his DC character, Black Adam, as he unveiled the first footage from the much-awaited eponymous movie during the 2021 edition of DC FanDome. He showcased the opening scene from the movie that marks his entry into DC Extended Universe.

The first footage showed a team of explorers inspecting a cave where they come face to face with Johnson's ruthless supervillain who then starts wreaking havoc upon them. 

During the free virtual fan event, Johnson said he was "born to play Black Adam" in the DCEU. "This character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time and I've worked so hard work these hands, my fingers to the bone on this project because it's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam," the 49-year-old actor said.

Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi. The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who earlier directed Dwayne in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, is helming the film. Dwayne said Black Adam recently started post-production and teased that the movie will feature some of the biggest action sequences ever filmed.

"The film has without questions some of the biggest action sequences, I have ever been a part of. And I'm so proud and excited of our incredible team who are working away to create breathtaking holy s**t scenes that I know you're really," he added.

Black Adam will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

In a behind-the-scenes video, former James Bond star Brosnan said he had an unparalleled experience working on the movie.

"I've never seen the likes of this before. Having done James Bond for 10 years for films, nothing compares to this," he said.

Johnson has also produced the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

Black Adam will be released in the US on July 29, 2022.

Black Adam / DC Fandome / DC movie / Dwaye Johnson / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

20h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

20h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij