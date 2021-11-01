Dwayne Johnson to be Santa Clause in Amazon Prime's Christmas film ‘Red One’

Dwayne Johnson reunites Jake Kasdan For holiday adventure 'Red One.' Photo: AP via Republic World.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will reportedly be seen as Santa Clause in the Jake Kasdan directorial holiday adventure "Red One."

Jake Kasdan is reuniting with his "Jumanji" star Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Christmas themed film for Amazon Prime, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Chris Morgan, who has collaborated with Dwayne before, is gearing up the script for the film.

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account to share the news and wrote, "Cool news coming out of Hollywood 'JUMANJI' director, Jake Kasdan will direct my next adventure film ~ an innovative holiday event project called, RED ONE…

It's an original and BIG holiday story from the wicked mind of @hhgarcia41 ~ our President of Seven Bucks Productions."

The film, developing under the banner of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, is expected to go into production in summer 2022.

"Red One" is expected to hit Amazon Prime in 2023.

The film is chronicled by Amazon as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

However, the speculation of Dwayne playing Santa in the upcoming movie is circling the air.

Though 'The Rock' never played Santa Clause on-screen, he channels his alter ego "Dwanta Clause" every holiday season to spread joy all around the world.

The details of the film with a tentative title "Red One" remained under wraps.