Dua Lipa to make acting debut in forthcoming spy thriller ‘Argylle’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dua Lipa will make her feature debut in an adaptation of the unpublished spy book Argylle. The first installment in a potential trilogy franchise, according to the site, will begin filming in Europe in August.

Dua Lipa will sing the film's theme song as well as contribute to the original score. Catherine O'Hara, Samuel L Jackson, Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and John Cena will be among the cast members. It will be directed by Matthew Vaughn.

Vaughn has directed, written and produced the first two Kingsman movies, and is also filling those same roles for the third one that is set to release just before Christmas. He also directed, wrote and produced Kick-Ass (2010) and directed and wrote X-Men: First Class (2011).

Argyle's script will be done by Jason Fuchs, whose previous credits include Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift.