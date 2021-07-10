Dua Lipa to make acting debut in forthcoming spy thriller ‘Argylle’

Glitz

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:34 am

Related News

Dua Lipa to make acting debut in forthcoming spy thriller ‘Argylle’

Catherine O'Hara, Samuel L Jackson, Henry Cavill and John Cena will be among the cast members in her film

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:34 am
Dua Lipa. Photo: Collected
Dua Lipa. Photo: Collected

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dua Lipa will make her feature debut in an adaptation of the unpublished spy book Argylle. The first installment in a potential trilogy franchise, according to the site, will begin filming in Europe in August.

Dua Lipa will sing the film's theme song as well as contribute to the original score. Catherine O'Hara, Samuel L Jackson, Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and John Cena will be among the cast members. It will be directed by Matthew Vaughn.

Vaughn has directed, written and produced the first two Kingsman movies, and is also filling those same roles for the third one that is set to release just before Christmas. He also directed, wrote and produced Kick-Ass (2010) and directed and wrote X-Men: First Class (2011).

Argyle's script will be done by Jason Fuchs, whose previous credits include Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

 

Dua Lipa / spy thriller / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru