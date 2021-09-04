Drik to organise exhibition to observe 32nd founding anniversary

Marking Drik's 32nd founding anniversary, Drik Picture Library will inaugurate two-week long exhibition titled 'Scorched Lives at Hashem Foods' on 4 September.

Due to the negligence of the Hashem Foods factory authorities, the devastating fire claimed the lives of 54 people including women and children.

The Drik exhibition is a protest against the incident of structural murder during massive fire broke out at Hashem Food in Narainganj, says a press release

Following Covid-19 health safety guidelines, the exhibition will remain open to the public from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm every day until 20th September 2021.

