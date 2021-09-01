Drake confirms release date for 'Certified Lover Boy' album

Glitz

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 01:42 pm

Drake confirms release date for 'Certified Lover Boy' album

Rapper-songwriter Drake has confirmed that his long-awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy' will be releasing this week

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 01:42 pm
Drake. Photo: Collected

Rapper-songwriter Drake has confirmed that his long-awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy' will be releasing this week. 

The rapper's sixth full-length album will be out on Friday.

The news comes after months of rumours and delays, one official false alarm, a strange ESPN teaser, and a release-date battle with Kanye West's 'Donda' that never happened.

The 'One Dance' hitmaker revealed the news on Instagram, sharing an image that featured an array of multiple pregnant women emojis holding their stomachs.

Drake. Photo: Collected

"CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3," Drake captioned the post, confirming the release date.

This upcoming album will mark the Canadian native`s first full-length project following 2018's 'Scorpion'.

Drake previously released other new material in between, including 2020's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' and the 'EP Scary Hours 2', which was released in March. Certified Lover Boy was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year in January but was postponed due to health issues Drake had been facing at the time.

Fans then began to speculate that Certified Lover Boy would get a September 3 drop date after the album's release was teased during ESPN's SportsCenter last week.

