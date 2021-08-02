‘Don’t deserve media trial’: Shilpa Shetty on husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty has finally broken her silence on husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case.

The actor has retaliated back at media for constantly pinning down their family image with rumours and accusations.

Shilpa Shetty penned down her official statement through a Facebook account which stated her whole stance in the case.

The actor wrote, "My statement Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET. and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

In the latter half of her statement, Shilpa added that, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times."

Ending her long note, Shilpa mentioned, "We don't deserve a media trial."

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, following his alleged involvement in creating pornographic films and publishing them on different apps.