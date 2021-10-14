Docu-drama 'Duity Juddher Ektie Golpo' to be screened at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

A docu-drama about liberation war "Duity Juddher Ektie Golpo" is set to be showcased on Saturday 16 October at 6:30 PM in Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The Fuad Chowdhury directorial docu-drama, penned by Fahmidur Rahman Fahim, is based on true events.

It features Riyad Rayhan as Mohi Alam Chowdhury and Ahona Mithun as Marzan Chowdhury, noted a press release.

Duity Juddher Ektie Golpo. Photo: Courtesy

The cast also includes Mirza Shakhechep Shakib, Saidur Rahman Pavel, Joyosri Mojumdar Lota and a group of artists from Chottogram Nandimukh theatre.

Fahad Hossain is the line producer and Roushan Jahan Nupur is the associate producer.

Duity Juddher Ektie Golpo. Photo: Courtesy

Sergeant Mohi Alam Chowdhury wanted the people of our country to taste the epitome of freedom. He was never scared of bullets, but was fearful of how far he would be able to fulfill his duty properly.

The brave sergeant took the lead of multiple operations and stood victorious. He compelled the enemies to flee from the Potiya, Anowara and Boyakhali region of Chottogram.

Duity Juddher Ektie Golpo. Photo: Courtesy

However, the sergeant died in a mysterious gun-shot incident while he was operating in Rajakar Camp of Bashkhali Upozilla. The martyr's body was buried in the hill tracts.

Mohi Alam's family was unaware of his bravery. When the glorious deeds of the unsung hero were fading from memories, Mohi's niece, Marzan Chowdhury discovered her uncle's grave and accumulated anecdotes of his brave battles and journey.

Ignoring social and family pressure, Marzan unearthed her uncle's heroic deeds.