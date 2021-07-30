Director Mabrur apologises for using indecent dialogue in drama

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 08:44 pm

Photo: Collected.
Mabrur Rashid Bannah, director of television drama 'The Teacher' offered apology after Krishibid Institution objected over using negative comments about agriculture in the drama.

Earlier, a dialogue- 'you are an agriculture' was used in the drama in a negative sense which irked the Krishibid Institution.

In an apology letter, Bannah said the wrong word was used in the drama completely unintentionally and mistakenly which has been corrected immediately.

 "I am extremely sorry for using such negative words. Precaution will be taken to avert such mistakes in the future," he said.    

 The letter was sent to MM Mizanur Rahman, office secretary of Krishibid Institution.

