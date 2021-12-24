Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0: The mega concert full of musical surprises

This year's biggest rock concert 'Banglalink 4G Presents Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' shook the Hall 4 of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on 23 December.

The marathon concert started at 11:00am and ended at 10:00pm with Warfaze tuning in the farewell call with 'Bose Achi Eka'.

Photo: TBS

Rock Fest 2.0 is the second edition of the show. This time, it featured 15 bands – from legendary bands such as Warfaze and Aurthohin to aspiring new bands like Subconscious and Conclusion.

Photo: TBS

One of the many surprises was Indalo covering the chorus of 'Hey Jude'. Another surprise lined up for the audience was a mega jamming session of 15 mega musicians of the country such as Raef Al Hassan Rafa and Zerif Ahmed (AvoidRafa), Saidus Salehin Sumon AKA Bassbaba Sumon and Minhaz Ahmed Piklu (Aurthohin), Shuddho Fuad Sadi (Vibe), Samir Hafiz (Warfaze), Bakhtiar Hossain (Bay of Bengal), Kazi Faisal Ahmed (Artcell), among other notable names in Bangladeshi rock music.

Photo: TBS

But the main attraction of the evening was the return of Aurthohin after four long and struggling years. After performing in BBMFC's get together concert in Chattogram last week, Rock Fest 2.0 was the first major concert Aurthohin played in, in front of a large-scale live audience.

Photo: TBS

Bassbaba Sumon didn't greet his fans only with some of their most beloved songs. Before singing 'Epitaph', he delivered a four-minute-long speech addressing Aurthohin's fans and thanked them for never leaving their side, even when the band failed to perform due to Sumon's illness.

Photo: TBS

Many concert-goers remarked that Aurthohin should have been the headlining band but Warfaze stopped the show, that too with full glory.

Photo: TBS

Headlining bands such as Cryptic Fate, Indalo, AvoidRafa, Aurthohin and Warfaze kept the almost 12-hour-long mega concert heated up till the very end.

The filled-to-the-brim Hall 4 of ICCB stands as testament to the fact that winter Rock concerts will never go out of style. As audiences, all we ask for is a healthy concert environment and good sound, with a decked-up stage, and Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0 delivered accordingly.