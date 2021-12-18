'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' to be held on December 23

Mobile network company Banglalink is going to organize the country's biggest concert 'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' on December 23.

The event was announced at the office of Banglalink on Wednesday.

'Dhaka Rock Fest' will be held on December 23 at 12 pm at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

Popular rock bands of the country including Aurthohin, Warfaze, Cryptic Fate, AvoidRafa, Indalo will perform in this event.

Banglalink's Chief Commercial Officer Upanga Dutta said Banglalink has always actively supported and promoted all the special programs and cultural activities organized for the youth.

"As part of this, we are working closely with 'Dhaka Rock Fest' to organize this joyous event at the end of the year," he said.

Upanga Dutta also said, rock music is undoubtedly one of the most popular music genres in the country and has many fans in the country. "We are really happy hosting the biggest rock musical event in the country for the second time."