Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0 to be held on 23 December

Mobile network company Banglalink is going to organise the country's biggest concert 'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' on 23 December.

The event was announced at the Banglalink office on Wednesday.

It will take place at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital, starting at 12:00 pm.

Popular rock bands of the country including Aurthohin, Warfaze, Cryptic Fate, AvoidRafa, Indalo will perform in the concert.

