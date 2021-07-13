Demand to boycott 'Toofan' starring Farhan Akhter raised for allegedly promoting 'Love Jihad'

Glitz

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 12:14 pm

Related News

Demand to boycott 'Toofan' starring Farhan Akhter raised for allegedly promoting 'Love Jihad'

‘Toofaan’ sees Akhtar taking on the role of Aziz Ali who falls in love with a character named Pooja Shah

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 12:14 pm
Toofan. Photo: Collected
Toofan. Photo: Collected

Popular actor and director Farhan Akhtar had to face severe backlash for his film "Toofan."

The film is facing one controversy over another. Some called for boycotting the film because of Farhan Akhtar's previous comments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act while others alleged that the film promotes 'Love Jihad', reports Wion news.

It all started when the names of the central characters were revealed to the public. 'Toofaan' sees Akhtar taking on the role of Aziz Ali who falls in love with a character named Pooja Shah, played by Mrunal Thakur. The film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Ali's coach.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, 'Toofaan' releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

Toofan / Farhan Akhter / Love Jihad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

17h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

18h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder