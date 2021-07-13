Demand to boycott 'Toofan' starring Farhan Akhter raised for allegedly promoting 'Love Jihad'

Popular actor and director Farhan Akhtar had to face severe backlash for his film "Toofan."

The film is facing one controversy over another. Some called for boycotting the film because of Farhan Akhtar's previous comments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act while others alleged that the film promotes 'Love Jihad', reports Wion news.

It all started when the names of the central characters were revealed to the public. 'Toofaan' sees Akhtar taking on the role of Aziz Ali who falls in love with a character named Pooja Shah, played by Mrunal Thakur. The film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Ali's coach.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, 'Toofaan' releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.