‘The Defender’: Sterling K. Brown to play the role of Scipio Africanus Jones

Sterling K. Brown. Photo: Collected

The upcoming film 'The Defender' casts Sterling K. Brown to play Scipio Africanus Jones- an African American judge, lawyer, and philanthropist.

The director of this forthcoming film is George Tillman Jr. who is known for directing 'The Hate You Give', 'Notorious', and also 'Men of Honour'.

The story is about Jones being involved in the defense of eighty-seven men who are accused of murder.

Brown gained fame for his roles in 'This Is Us' and 'Black Panther'.

Moreover, this will not be the first time Brown plays this kind of role. Earlier, in the mini-series 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story', Brown played Christopher Darden, the real-life lawyer. This role had landed him the Primetime Emmy Award as an Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2016.

Brown will also produce 'The Defender' under his banner- Indian Meadows that was founded in 2018. The two other producers are Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

There is currently no news about when the film will be released but it is long-awaited.