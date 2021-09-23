Defamation complaint filed against lyricist Javed Akhtar

In the complaint, Dhrutiman Joshi, who is associated with the RSS, said, “Akthar talking on a TV show said that those who support organisations like RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal need to do some introspection”

Javed Akhtar. Photo: Collected
A lawyer has filed a complaint against lyricist Javed Akhtar in a Mumbai court for his alleged defamatory comments in a TV interview against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In the complaint, Dhrutiman Joshi, who is associated with the RSS, said, "Akthar talking on a TV show said that those who support organisations like RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal need to do some introspection."

He quoted Akhtar calling the Taliban reprehensible and barbarians and even as he added the people "whom you are supporting, how are they different from them?"

Joshi said Akhtar compared RSS with the Taliban and said they have the same thoughts vis-a-vis minorities. He called Akhtar's comments well planned and calculated to defame RSS and discourage, disparage, and misguide the people who have joined the organisation or would like to join it. Joshi said Akhtar sought to belittle RSS.

He accused Akhtar of unnecessarily defaming RSS as part of a calculated and well-planned move and sought an investigation against him. The court will hear the matter on October 30.

Akhtar was unavailable for comments.

