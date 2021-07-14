Deb Morgan returns in ‘Dexter’ revival

Jennifer Carpenter aka Dexter's Deb Morgan is set to return for the "Dexter" limited series revival at Showtime.

Carpenter played Dexter Morgan's sister for all eight seasons of the original series from 2006 to 2013. Unfortunately, her character was killed off in the 2013 series finale.

Jennifer Carpenter had said in an interview regarding her character that ," It would take an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now. I don't know if that's possible because people don't come back from the dead."

The "Dexter" 10-episode revival was announced in October, with Michael C Hall set to reprise his role as the titular vigilante serial killer. The series is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. For now his character will be shown to live under an assumed name in Upstate New York, far from his original home in Miami.

The revival series cast includes Clancy Brown as the primary villain, Julia Jones as the town's chief of police, Alano Miller as a sergeant/high school wrestling coach, Johnny Sequoyah as the chief's daughter and Jack Alcott as Randall, someone with whom Dexter has a meaningful encounter.