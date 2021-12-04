'Death to 2021' teaser trailer reveals new and returning cast

04 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 11:11 am

On 27 December, Death to 2021 will be available exclusively on Netflix

Hugh Grant. Photo: Collected
Hugh Grant. Photo: Collected

Death to 2021, the followup to last year's comedy special Death to 2020, marks Netflix's official return to comedy. 

The new special was recently announced with the release of a teaser clip and a few members of the cast. 

Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, Cristin Milioti and Diane Morgan will all reprise their roles from last year's special, according to Netflix.

Also, it was announced that Lucy Liu (Elementary), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Stockard Channing (The West Wing) and Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) would be joining the cast.

The comedy show combines real-life footage from the events of the year with witty and satirical comments from fictional characters.

On 27 December, Death to 2021 will be available exclusively on Netflix.

