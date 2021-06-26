David Fincher to film ‘The Killer’ in Paris this fall with ‘Mank’ Oscar winning DP Messerschmidt

26 June, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 11:24 am

David Fincher to film 'The Killer' in Paris this fall with 'Mank' Oscar winning DP Messerschmidt

Fincher plans to start shooting ‘The Killer’ in Paris in November

David Fincher. Photo: Collected
Between 'Gone Girl' (2014) and 'Mank' (2020), David Fincher had a six-year film pause, but that won't be the case between 'Mank' and the director's upcoming assassin drama, 'The Killer.'

Sources claimed that Fincher plans to start shooting 'The Killer' in Paris in November. Fincher was photographed in Paris in late May having lunch with his 'Mank' actress Lily Collin, so the location makes sense. 

Fincher is reunited with his Oscar-winning 'Mank' cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt for his upcoming picture which will make 'The Killer' more interesting.

The news that Fincher would follow up 'Mank' with 'The Killer,' an adaptation of Alexis Nolent's graphic novel series of the same name, originally broke in February. 

The adaptation is written by Andrew Kevin Walker, a screenwriter who worked with Fincher in his serial killer film 'Seven.' Michael Fassbender plays a cold-blooded assassin who develops a psychological crisis in the film's primary role.

'Mank,' directed by Messerschmidt, received ten Oscar nominations and won him the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. After working as a DP on David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' series, Messerschmidt made his feature cinematography debut with the picture.
 

