Date announced for documentary on Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson accepts the Ultimate Icon Award during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters

Release date for the upcoming documentary 'Janet' on Janet Jackson is out now along with a new trailer.

The announcement for the documentary came out last year in March and now the film is set to premiere on 28 January 2022.

Speaking about the film, Janet said, "This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else's eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me."

Janet Jackson. Photo: Collected

The first teaser for the film was released in September, 2021 featuring appearances from Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul and Mariah Carey.

There are short snippets of Janet's brother, pop sensation Michael Jackson, as well as Tupac Shakur - Janet's co-star from 'Poetic Justice'.

The film apparently also contains never before seen footage of Janet's life and career.

The film has been in production for about five years, directed by Ben Hirsch along with Randy Jackson and Janet herself as the executive producers.

Watch the latest trailer of the documentary below: