‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée has died, aged 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian filmmaker best known for Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, has died at the age of 58.

For his work on HBO's Big Little Lies, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker was also honored with an Emmy.

His longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, albeit no cause of death was revealed. He died over the weekend in Quebec City.

Ross said Vallée "stood for creativity" and "authenticity. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed."

Photo: Collected

Vallée is survived by his two sons – Alex and Émile – and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.

Jean-Marc Vallée who directed acclaimed films such as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, as well as HBO's Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

Actors, directors, and other members of the film business have paid tribute to the late Canadian filmmaker on social media.