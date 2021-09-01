The CW’s ‘Batwoman’ casts Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy

Bridget Regan. Photo: Collected

After raising hell on Jane the Virgin, Bridget Regan is returning to The CW by way of Gotham City.

The actress has been tapped to play Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy, when Batwoman returns for season three this fall.

A former botany student at Gotham University, Isley is described as a "passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better."

Regan will appear on "Batwoman" in a recurring guest star role.

This is not her first time in a live-action comic book series, having previously appeared on the ABC series "Agent Carter." She recently starred in the limited series "Paradise Lost" and is also known for roles on shows like "The Last Ship," "Jane the Virgin," and "White Collar."

"Batwoman" was picked up for a third season at The CW back in January, with season three of the show scheduled to debut on 13 October.

Season two of the show saw Javicia Leslie take over the title role of the series from Ruby Rose, who departed after season one.