The Crown season 5: Queen Imelda Staunton delivers address, gives shoutout to Olivia Colman, Claire Foy

Glitz

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:25 pm

Related News

The Crown season 5: Queen Imelda Staunton delivers address, gives shoutout to Olivia Colman, Claire Foy

Imelda Staunton, who will play the new Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, delivered an address during the Netflix Tudum event

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:25 pm
Imelda Staunton will play the new Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. Photo: Getty Images via The Daily Beast
Imelda Staunton will play the new Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. Photo: Getty Images via The Daily Beast

At Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, Imelda Staunton delivered an address to the audience, much in true Queen Elizabeth II style

Sitting at a pristine work desk with golden pens, ivory papers, English roses in the back and framed pictures of her 'predecessors', Imelda delivered news about the upcoming fifth season of The Crown to her subjects.

The new season, which will star Imelda as the new Queen, will premiere in November 2022. "I'm Imelda Staunton and I'm currently on the set of The Crown, where we have just begun filming season five. I'm delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses. Most recently, the most wonderful Olivia Colman and who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy," she said.

"I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they have set. Hopefully, I'll look calm, collected and capable. We look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November, 2022," she added.

Imelda will be Queen Elizabeth for the fifth and sixth seasons of the show. Not long after the shoot commenced in July, the official Twitter handle of The Crown, shared an early glimpse of her as the new Queen Elizabeth II. Other cast members on the show include Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West who has been cast as Prince Charles. Season 5 will also star Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

Other than The Crown, sneak peeks of Extraction 2, Red Notice, The Witcher, season two of Bridgerton, The Sandman were teased during Netflix's global fan event on Saturday. During the three-hour-long virtual event, the streamer went all out as it provided teasers, trailers, first looks and exclusive footage from close to 100 shows and series.

The Crown season 5 / netflix / Series

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives