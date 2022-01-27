Copyright of Shorolpur Band song ‘Jubati Radhe’ cancelled

The Bangladesh Copyright Office has cancelled the copyright of Shorolpur Band's song "Jubati Radhe".

In 2020, a song entitled "Sarbat Mangal Radhe", directed by Partho Barua, was released under the patronage of IPDC Finance Limited. Complaints of copyright infringement were brought against this song by the Shorolpur Band. E

In the wake of a dispute, the Bangladesh Copyright Office launched an investigation into the matter.

In the investigation, the copyright office discovered that the Shorolpur Band song "Jubati Radhe", which was released in 2018, plagiarises many lines from the song "Sarbat Mangal Radhe", which is a widely renowned and popular song by a Mymensingh lyricist.

Out of the 32 lines in this song, 12 have been plagiarised by the Shorolpur Band. The lines are from a rhyme in a book by Bimal Kumar Mukherjee, Gramer Chhara.

In addition, it has also been found that "Jubati Radhe" also has much in common with the song "Tumi How Jamuna Radhe" from a book written by Ashutosh Mukherjee.

On the basis of this evidence and for the crime of claiming originality of a plagiarised song, Shorolpur band's ownership of the song "Jubati Radhe" has been revoked by the Bangladesh Copyright Office.

Violation of copyright law carries a minimum fine of Tk50,000 to a maximum of Tk4 lakh, along with imprisonment for a minimum of six months to a maximum two years.

Shorolpur Band was found guilty of violating Sections 88 and 89 of the Copyright Act, said a press release.

However, as no claim was made against Shorolpur Band in this regard, the Bangladesh Copyright Office decided not to take any action against the band.