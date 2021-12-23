Coldplay to stop recording music as a band in 2025

Coldplay will stop recording music as a band in 2025, frontman Chris Martin has revealed.

He made the announcement on Radio 2 yesterday (22 December), while speaking about his Christmas Show with Jo Whiley on the same channel to be held on Thursday evening, reports BBC.

Chris said their last proper record will come out in 2025.

"And after that I think we will only tour. Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then," he added.

Martin told The NME in October they intended to make 12 albums [three more] and then stop.

But his latest conversation about Coldplay's future plans with Whiley is apparently the first time he has put a date on it.

He also told Absolute Radio he envisioned his band going forward as a touring act "in the way that the Rolling Stones do." He remarked, "It will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s."