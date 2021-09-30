‘Coffee Carnival’ bringing music and coffee lovers under one plateau

Since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, Dhaka has not seen any real concert. Two years later when the vaccine is here and things are looking better, the trend of rock concerts has started to make a comeback

Leading this change is Brandmyth Communication and they have organized 'Coffee Carnival' - a concert that features our favourite rock bands and coffee, a drink that perfectly goes with anything and especially music.

The performing bands are Artcell, Shironamhin, Nemesis, Avoid Rafa, Savagery, Arekta Rock Band and Encore.

'Coffee Carnival' by Brandmyth Communication, presented by Dan Cake and powered by Nescafe, aims to bring the coffee community of Bangladesh on a single plateau.

This carnival will be held tomorrow on the occasion of International Coffee Day at Hall-2 of International Convention City Bashundhara. Gates will open at 1:30 pm and the event will start at 4:00 pm, ending at 10:00 pm.

Along with developing a network between coffee and music lovers, this event will let them connect with the best coffee shops around the nation and allow them to explore their sensational flavours, and the art of coffee.