'Close-up ei somoyer kache ashar golpo' will feature stories by filmmakers for the first time

28 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:19 pm

'Close-up ei somoyer kache ashar golpo' will feature stories by filmmakers for the first time

28 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:19 pm
&#039;Close-up ei somoyer kache ashar golpo&#039; will feature stories by filmmakers for the first time

For the first time in 11 years, 'Close-up ei somoyer kache ashar golpo' will portray the stories by the filmmakers instead of the writers from around the country.

The organisers of 'Close-up ei somoyer kache ashar golpo' will also bring new faces to the popular series of drama aired every year on Valentine's Day, reads a press release.

Amitav Reza Chowdhury, Raka Noshin Nawar and Sakib Fahad will direct three films of this year's 'Close-up ei somoyer kache ashar golpo'. 

Priontee Urbee and Tamim Mridha will act in the film directed by Amitav Reza Chowdhury. Actors Aisha Khan and Sudeep Biswas Deep will play the lead roles in Raka Noshin Nawar's film. Tanjim Saiara Tatini and Swashsata Datta will act in Sakib Fahad's film.

The theme song of the campaign is composed by popular band Shunno. The band released the song in a concert at ICCB on 26 January.  

Close-up kache ashar golpo

