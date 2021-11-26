Chucky season one finale trailer shows killer doll army ready for battle 

Glitz

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:13 am

In the season one finale trailer of the horror TV show 'Chucky', he prepares for battle. 

The homicidal Chucky, a doll that hosts the spirit of a known serial killer who continues his murdering rampage while in the doll's body, is the star of Don Mancini's 'Child's Play' franchise.

Brad Dourif reprises his role as the voice of the titular serial killer doll in the 'Chucky' TV show, which is a direct sequel to 2017's 'Cult of Chucky'. 

Along with new faces, the show has actors who have appeared in prior films, such as Alex Vincent.

The trailer depicts an army of Chucky-infested figures preparing for a bloody spree, while Chucky's latest foe - Jake Wheeler - warns that the dolls might be anywhere as a van full of Good Guy toys is shown boxed up and ready to ship. 

Season one will come to an end on 30 November with the show's last action-packed episode.
 

