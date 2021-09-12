Chris Hemsworth preps for Netflix’s Extraction sequel

Hollywood megastar Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for returning as Tyler Rake in the Extraction sequel.

In a recent Instagram video, Chris is seen working out intensely for the sequel of Extraction.

The actor captioned the video "Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel. Transitioning from heavyweight training to a lot more bodyweight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength, and speed."

"Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy", he added.

The action thriller follows the quest of Tyler, Harmsworth, to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord, kidnapped in Bangladesh.

Though Extraction received critical reviews from the audiences of Bangladesh, it became a massive hit for Netflix.

The film Extraction released in July 2020, has become Netflix's top-charting film with 99 million views since its release, reports Insider.

Hemsworth has a handful of upcoming projects, including "Thor: Love and Thunder", "Mad Max: The Waste land", Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 among many.