Chris Hemsworth preps for Netflix’s Extraction sequel

Glitz

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 04:05 pm

Related News

Chris Hemsworth preps for Netflix’s Extraction sequel

Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for returning as Tyler Rake in the Extraction sequel

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 04:05 pm
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. Photo: Collected
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. Photo: Collected

Hollywood megastar Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for returning as Tyler Rake in the Extraction sequel.

In a recent Instagram video, Chris is seen working out intensely for the sequel of Extraction.

The actor captioned the video "Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel. Transitioning from heavyweight training to a lot more bodyweight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength, and speed."

"Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy", he added.

The action thriller follows the quest of Tyler, Harmsworth, to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord, kidnapped in Bangladesh.

Though Extraction received critical reviews from the audiences of Bangladesh, it became a massive hit for Netflix.  

The film Extraction released in July 2020, has become Netflix's top-charting film with 99 million views since its release, reports Insider.

Hemsworth has a handful of upcoming projects, including "Thor: Love and Thunder", "Mad Max: The Waste land", Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 among many.

 

Chris Hemsworth / Extraction / Extraction 2 / sequel / Hollywood / prepping / Film / franchise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues