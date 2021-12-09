Chorki’s ‘Jago Bahey’ to highlight language movement, liberation war

Glitz

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 03:18 pm

Related News

Chorki’s ‘Jago Bahey’ to highlight language movement, liberation war

The anthology series streamed throughout December will highlight the historical events of 1952, 1970 and 1971

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 03:18 pm
Chanchal Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam; Mostafa Monwar. Photo: Collected
Chanchal Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam; Mostafa Monwar. Photo: Collected

Chorki's three episode anthological series featuring Chanchal Chowdhury and Mostafa Monwar is slated to hit the streaming platform on 9 December with Siddik Ahmed directorial first episode titled "Shobder Khowab."

The episode featuring Chanchal Chowdhury will highlight the Language Movement of 1952. 

Meanwhile, the second episode of the anthology series, "Lights, Camera…Objection," slated to drop on 16 December, is starring popular actor Mostafa Monwar as the legendary Bangladeshi novelist and filmmaker Zahir Raihan. 

The final episode of "Jago Bahe" titled "Bunker Boy" will be released on 23 December. 

The anthology series streamed throughout December will highlight the historical events of 1952, 1970 and 1971

 

Chorki / Jago bahey / Chanchal Chowdhury / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

2h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

22m | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

19h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

22h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study