Chorki’s ‘Jago Bahey’ to highlight language movement, liberation war

Chorki's three episode anthological series featuring Chanchal Chowdhury and Mostafa Monwar is slated to hit the streaming platform on 9 December with Siddik Ahmed directorial first episode titled "Shobder Khowab."

The episode featuring Chanchal Chowdhury will highlight the Language Movement of 1952.

Meanwhile, the second episode of the anthology series, "Lights, Camera…Objection," slated to drop on 16 December, is starring popular actor Mostafa Monwar as the legendary Bangladeshi novelist and filmmaker Zahir Raihan.

The final episode of "Jago Bahe" titled "Bunker Boy" will be released on 23 December.

The anthology series streamed throughout December will highlight the historical events of 1952, 1970 and 1971