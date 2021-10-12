Chorki unveils teaser of ‘Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi’

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 05:12 pm

Chorki unveils teaser of ‘Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi’

Fazlur Rahman Babu and Tama Mirza starring film is all set to hit Chorki this October

"Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi." Photo: Courtesy
"Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi." Photo: Courtesy

Popular streaming platform Chorki has released the teaser of their forthcoming film "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi" on their official Facebook page.

Raihan Rafi's OTT directorial debut film features veteran actor Fazlur Rahman Babu and popular actor Tama Mirza.

The short teaser is full of suspense.

Besides, the background music makes it more thrilling.

Fazlur Rahman Babu in "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi."Photo: Courtesy
Fazlur Rahman Babu in "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi."Photo: Courtesy

Both Fazlur Rahman babu and Tama Mirza are seen hiding inside drums in a dark restricted area.

The film will unveil if their misery is an irony of fate or someone's dark conspiracy.

The film was shot in a factory in Rangpur and the crew had to stay in the district for 15 days, said a press release.

The film follows the story of politician Firoz Khan essayed by Fazlur Rahman Babu and another character Pakhi, played by Tama Mirza, who got trapped in an abandoned factory.

Kachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi. Photo: Courtesy
Kachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi. Photo: Courtesy

"Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi" will chronicle their quest for freedom.

Intekhab Dinar, Nasiruddin and Sumon Anwar will be seen essaying prominent roles in the film. 

'The film is my dream project. I have written its script around two years ago", said Raihan Rafi.

Since its launch in July, the OTT platform Chorki has been offering top-notch films featuring stellar casts.

Redwan Rony, the Chief Operating Officer of Chorki, said, "From friendship stories to thriller and detective stories, we try to offer films of different genres each month."

"Audiences will get a new taste with "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi," he added.

To enjoy Chorki's content, audiences can purchase monthly, half-yearly or yearly subscriptions.

Choriki's recent releases including Arnob's musical "Adkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostan" and Chanchal Chowdhury starring "Munshigiri" have become the talk of the town.

"Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi" is due to be released in October.

Watch the trailer here: 

 

