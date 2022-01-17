Celine Dion cancels N America tour due to health troubles

Celine Dion cancels N America tour due to health troubles

BSS
17 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 03:16 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Quebec superstar Celine Dion announced on Saturday she would not be able to perform the North America leg of her "Courage world tour," citing persistent health problems.

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient," the singer wrote on Twitter.

After a pause due to the pandemic, Dion had been scheduled to resume her world tour in November 2021 with a slate of performances in Las Vegas.

Those dates were cancelled in October after she began "experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms," she said at the time on Twitter.

The singer had hoped to continue the tour in March, starting in Denver and traveling over two months to 15 other cities across the United States and Canada.

Those dates are now also cancelled, due to "her recovery taking longer than she hoped," explained Dion's management in a press release accompanying her tweet.

According to the statement, Dion had performed 52 shows as part of her Courage World Tour before the beginning of the pandemic, and she still plans to perform the European leg beginning 25 May in Birmingham, England.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic," said the star, thanking her fans for their support.

"I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

