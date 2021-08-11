Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series

Hollywood actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is all set to play the matriarch Morticia in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will be playing a guest-starring role alongside cast members Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán. Ortega will star as Wednesday while Guzmán will play Gomez Addams, Morticia's husband.

"Wednesday," which received an eight-episode order at Netflix in February, is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins a long list of actresses who have previously played Morticia Addams including Anjelica Huston, Charlize Theron, Daryl Hannah and Carolyn Jones.