To Catch A Thief remake in the works with Gal Gadot

Glitz

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

To Catch A Thief remake in the works with Gal Gadot

The original film starred Academy Award nominated actor Cary Grant and Academy Award-winning actress Grace Kelly. 

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 01:06 pm
Gal Gadot. Photo: Collected
Gal Gadot. Photo: Collected

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is currently set to headline an all-new remake of the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock film classic 'To Catch A Thief'. 

The original film starred Academy Award nominated actor Cary Grant and Academy Award-winning actress Grace Kelly. 

The plot for the 1955 film revolved around a former thief who must find a way to prove his innocence after being suspected of returning to his former criminal habits.

According to Variety, Gadot will star in a new version of 'To Catch A Thief' for Paramount Pictures.

'To Catch A Thief' is currently in early development and is likely to begin production sometime after Gadot's two films - Cleopatra and Snow White - are wrapped. 

Gal Gadot / To Catch A Thief / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

21m | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

2h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

36m | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

16h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

19h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found