To Catch A Thief remake in the works with Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is currently set to headline an all-new remake of the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock film classic 'To Catch A Thief'.

The original film starred Academy Award nominated actor Cary Grant and Academy Award-winning actress Grace Kelly.

The plot for the 1955 film revolved around a former thief who must find a way to prove his innocence after being suspected of returning to his former criminal habits.

According to Variety, Gadot will star in a new version of 'To Catch A Thief' for Paramount Pictures.

'To Catch A Thief' is currently in early development and is likely to begin production sometime after Gadot's two films - Cleopatra and Snow White - are wrapped.