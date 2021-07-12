Cannes animated film revives Anne Frank story for new generation

Glitz

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 11:12 am

Related News

Cannes animated film revives Anne Frank story for new generation

The movie also showcases an appearance by US singer Justin Bieber at the Anne Frank museum

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 11:12 am
Still from the animated movie &quot;Annie Frank.&quot; Photo: Collected
Still from the animated movie "Annie Frank." Photo: Collected

Featuring Anne Frank's imaginary friend Kitty as its guiding force, a new animated film presented at the Cannes Film Festival seeks to reconnect one of the defining stories of the World War Two Holocaust against the Jews to the present day - and a new audience.

By "Waltz with Bashir" creator Ari Folman, "Where is Anne Frank" goes beyond the narrative of Frank's diary, written by the teenager when she hid with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.

Through Kitty, who leaps out of the pages into contemporary Holland, Folman connects the story to a generation of teens wearing torn jeans and baseball caps, against the backdrop of a refugee crisis in Europe that provokes fresh dilemmas for the characters and viewers.

"I had to invent something new. I couldn't do the diary as it was," Folman told Reuters in an interview, adding that it was "important for me to reach a younger audience as I can get ... to see what do we take from the Anne Frank story to our lives today".

The animated film - lavishly drawn in shifting styles, including as Anne and Kitty let their imagination run riot and fight off a Nazi army - was years in the making, and was influenced by current affairs.

The film also uses humour to connect to its audience, highlighting funny passages from Anne's own diary - like a fart-prone house guest - or modern-day winks, like an appearance by US singer Justin Bieber at the Anne Frank museum.

"I think I needed to break iconisation. Anne Frank was much more than an icon ... She was a teenager, she had all classic issues of teenager - hated her mother, big fights, envy of her sister," Folman said.

Folman, whose parents were Holocaust survivors, said he first read "The Diary of Anne Frank" when he was 14.

Cannes / Animated film / Anne Frank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

15h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

15h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident